Local veteran receives new car through Progressive's Keys to Progress donation program

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A local veteran received the keys to a new car today as part of an effort to give back to those who served the country.

Progressive Insurance hosted its annual "Keys to Progress" event, donating cars to veterans and their families. This year, Kyle Haley was one of the veterans selected to receive a vehicle.

Haley served from 2011 to 2017 before being medically retired after multiple surgeries. He said the new car will make a big difference for his family of six.

"It's going to make it a lot easier because now you don't have to take two cars, you know, to go places like, you know, the hospital because your baby, you know, has all his appointments at Walter Reed. That's where all mine are. So, you know, whenever we have the kids, it makes it a lot, lot easier," Haley said.

Progressive has donated more than 1,000 cars nationwide since the program began.

