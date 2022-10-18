‘It’s such a gift’: service dogs help Maryland vets combat PTSD

HANOVER, Md (WMAR) — A Maryland training center is preparing dogs to help wounded warriors combat PTSD.

“It’s so profound. It’s such a gift,” said Army veteran Maja Reuss.

Warrior Canine Connection uses a mission-based trauma recovery model to train dogs to empower veterans who have sustained physical or psychological wounds while serving our country.

“I’m a licensed social worker that discovered the incredible impact that wonderful dogs can have in working with folks who have gone through a lot of trauma,” said founder Rick Yount.

After the dogs live with puppy parents for the first year, they come to their Healing Quarters in Montgomery County where they are trained to mitigate symptoms of PTSD, traumatic brain injury and other challenges.

“Their level of trust in humans is often impacted negatively. Their ability to reintegrate back into their families is sometimes very difficult,” said Yount.

It has made a huge impact on veterans like Maja Reuss, from Hanover. She joined the Army in 2014 and medically retired last year with PTSD from military sexual trauma, struggling with social anxiety and triggers in public.

“It’s a combination of noises and lights and people and somebody bumping into to you that makes you into fight, flight or freeze,” said Reuss.

She was matched with WCC service dog Buff, named after a retired Air Force colonel, and her life has been forever changed. She brings Buff everywhere and has seen a positive impact on her confidence and courage. Buff is able to pick up on her anxiety, even if she is picking at her nails or pouncing her leg, and move into a position that brings Reuss comfort.

“I call her my buffer because she creates this buffer between me and the world,” said Reuss. “I just sleep better and I have more positive experiences going places. You don’t end up running away or leaving prematurely.”

Not only does the training help wounded warriors like Reuss, but veterans in recovery too.

WCC partners with the VA, veteran treatment courts and other organizations so that veterans can train the dogs, which helps address their own symptoms of combat stress.

“Imagine a veteran who is emotionally blunted because of their trauma is now given a responsibility to sound happy for the sake of training a dog for a brother or sister,” said Yount. “When you can have one dog helping dozens and dozens of veterans during the two years they are being trained, and then given to a vet, it exponentially increases the impact one dog can have on a number of veterans.”

WCC just graduated their largest class to date last month and they are gearing up for a busy fall with lots of litters of purpose-bred puppies expected to help meet the growing need for this kind of therapy.

All the puppies are named after veterans or fallen warriors, and they go to live with puppy parents at 8 weeks old. They get weekly training and the families help them through the most difficult stages of development before returning them for extensive training to prepare them for being matched to a veteran.

“If you’re ever looking for an example of giving a piece of your heart away, this is it because you have to fall in love with the dogs and you’re giving that love forward to a veteran who is going to benefit from that,” said Yount.

“They are brought up with so much attention effort and love,” said Reuss.

Reuss is forever grateful to the ones who made her journey possible.

“It really restores faith in humanity because there is so much kindness and love amongst everyone that is part of the community,” said Reuss.

WCC is also involved in military medical research to support this evidence-based standard of care. Young wants it to be taken seriously and have it replicated at more sites around the country.

They are always looking for more volunteers. Click here for more information.