Howard County Small Business Expo celebrates veteran entrepreneurs building family legacies

Veterans were celebrated at the Small Business Expo, where dozens of businesses run by those who served our country were highlighted — everything from food vendors to service providers.

Among them was Victor Terry, an Army veteran who served at Arlington National Cemetery.

"My idea was to start something that I could pass down to even my son. I got a 19-year-old son and this is a family owned business, so hopefully we continue to grow and continue to maybe make a legacy for this," Terry said.

Terry says his snow cone stand, "Slam Snow Cones," is more than a business — it's a family legacy and a way to keep veterans visible in the community. Organizers say the expo is about connection, recognition, and ensuring those who served continue to thrive long after their military careers.

