Honoring veterans in Maryland

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — They have come to Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills to honor those who devoted their lives to serving their country and for some it’s quite personal, like the widow of Army Captain Benjamin Cassutto.

“My husband is laid on these hallowed grounds and this is really one of the most beautiful VA cemeteries in the country,” said Elizabeth Cassutto.

And there were others, like Mark Simon of American Legion Post 116.

“My father is interned here,” said Simon, “Korean War veteran.”

Not to mention Joy Goode, a Gold Star Mother who still grieves the loss of her son, Keon Askew.

“My son is here at Garrison Forest,” said Goode, “He died at the age of 23 on the USS San Francisco nuclear submarine.”

Remembering those who fought or stand willing to fight insuring the rights of a free nation.

“We often take for granted our liberties and our democratic way of life,” said Rabbi Chesky Tenenbaum, “but when we thank a veteran and truly mean ‘Thank you’ from within our hearts, we acknowledge the selfless dedication and service to their nation.”

Today’s service also came with a pledge to better serve those who have served our country.

The state is providing more services to help veterans ranging from homelessness and starting their own businesses to helping their spouses find work.

“We want Maryland to be the best place in the country for veterans to live, work and retire,” said Maryland State Comptroller Brooke Lierman.

Further gratitude for those who a ready to sacrifice their own lives in the service of us all.

“The veterans fought for our freedom. Fought for our freedom. We are one nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all. They fought for our freedom whether you are Republican or a Democrat,” said Goode, “They fought for our freedom and I believe that with my whole heart.”