Hometown Heroes: Sykesville honors those who serve in military

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Their faces dot Main Street in Sykesville—-those with roots there who have served or who are still on active duty in the U.S. military, like Retired Navy Chief Petty Officer David Dudek.

“It was truly an honor and they turned around and sent me an email and said, ‘Hey, your picture is going to be up on the telephone pole and I was very proud and my kids were ecstatic,” said Dudek, “I think my wife started crying.”

The pandemic delayed plans for the Hometown Heroes banners and drove up the costs of launching the program, but the Downtown Sykesville Connection never gave up on its plan to honor them.

“It’s remembering our tradition,” said DSC Executive Director Julie Della-Maria, “We learn from our past. We grow from our past so it was very important for us to maintain that connection to honor people who make the sacrifice of their life or of their family life or so many things to protect what this country represents.”

For now, there are 20 hometown heroes featured on the banners, but there will be more to come.

A very visible gesture to say thanks for their service on behalf of others.

“My dad was a Vietnam veteran. He served four years in Vietnam, and I sort of follow in my dad’s footsteps with those values,” said Dudek, “and when it comes to integrity, which a lot of people don’t understand the definition of integrity, it’s doing what’s right when no one’s looking.”

And now, everyone who travels on Main Street is looking at the faces of those who would help in protecting their fellow Americans here on the home front.