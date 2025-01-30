Home Depot volunteers transform lobby at Baltimore Station to support homeless veterans

BALTIMORE — It wasn’t extreme, but Baltimore Station got a mini-makeover today, thanks to Home Depot.

About a dozen volunteers from Home Depot’s Sparrows Point Distribution Center sawed, spackled, and spruced up the lobby area. That’s the place where homeless male veterans first come when they arrive to the residential treatment center.

The volunteers replaced yellowed ceiling tiles, installed new laminate flooring, and gave the lobby a fresh coat of paint.

“We welcome over 2,000 individuals into this building every year, between volunteers, supporters, and clients,” says Lilly Frazier, the volunteer coordinator at the Baltimore Station. “So that first greeting area that you have sets the tone for a really good relationship with whoever’s coming through.”

The new look also includes a new TV. It will be used to display information and resources for the vets, and the organization’s schedule so they’ll know what activities are coming.

This was Home Depot’s first time volunteering at Baltimore Station.

“It’s one thing to see the problem on TV,” says John McLean, assistant general manager at Home Depot. “It’s one thing to see it on the news. It’s another thing to be out here firsthand and see it for yourself. And be able to come out here and positively impact them. It’s a powerful feeling.”