Historic ships of Baltimore pay homage to those killed during Pearl Harbor

Today is Pearl Harbor remembrance day, when we honor the more than 2,000 Americans killed in the surprise attack on December 7, 1941.

Historic ships in Baltimore held their commemoration today, aboard the USCG Cutter 37 at Pier 5.

The Cutter is the last remaining warship that was at Pearl Harbor during the attack 81 years ago, and currently serves as a museum ship.

Captain Graham Hicks, Navy Chief of Staff for Naval District Washington, was the keynote speaker.

"We gather today to remember those 2,400 [people], a date, December 7, memorialized by Franklin Roosevelt as a day that will live in infamy, but we also gather to honor the courage, skill and fighting spirit of those Americans that fought back. Those that saved lives and those that persevered," Hicks said.

Captain Hicks went on to highlight 16 people who received congressional medals of honor for their bravery in saving lives during the attack.

