Historic Baltimore building being repurposed to help veterans battling homelessness

BALTIMORE — On Thursday, there was a groundbreaking ceremony giving new hope for homeless veterans.

A historic Baltimore building will soon become home for those who served our country but found themselves without shelter.

The project creates 56 permanent housing units primarily for homeless veterans, plus 34 temporary units.

Project PLASE is leading this $20 million effort, alongside state and city agencies, aiming to help up to 150 people annually with housing and support services.

Shirley Naylor server 12 years in the military.

After her years of service, she later found herself in a tough spot and reached out to Project PLASE.

"They helped me a lot, and I know if it wasn't for them, I would not be standing here and I have to say that because they helped me as far as behavioral health. They helped me as far as food, you know, clothes, anything I needed, they were always right there," Naylor said.

Officials say this development is especially important for Baltimore, which accounts for half of Maryland's homeless population.