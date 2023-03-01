Governor Moore hopes to keep veterans in Maryland with new legislation

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Keeping veterans in Maryland. Governor Wes Moore says his "Keep Our Heroes Home" Act will do just that.

The bill expands the amount of military retirement income that's tax exempt.

Currently only $5,000 is free of tax.

Governor Moore's plan would get that up to $40,000.

Veterans who spoke with WMAR-2 News say it's a major factor in where they choose to live their lives after the military.

Neighboring states like Pennsylvania and West Virginia don't tax retirement income for veterans.

"I would appreciate very much being able to keep more of my retirement pay than having to pay it to Maryland in taxes," said Air Force veteran John May.

The bill has bipartisan support and was one of the first pieces of legislation Governor Moore supported after taking office.