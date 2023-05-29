Governor Moore helps King Park honor fallen soldiers this Memorial Day

BALTIMORE COUNTY — King Memorial Park started off their Memorial Day ceremony with jazz.

Then, the Buffalo Soldiers performed military honors, lowering the flag to half mast and marching in formation with the colors.

Governor Wes Moore spoke to the families there grieving the loss of loved ones.

“So for all of you today who mourn I say this, we mourn with you, our hearts are broken with you. We stand with you today and every day because every bit of our freedom and every gift that we have received it is because your kin made it so," said Moore.

The Governor spoke about his time in Afghanistan as a captain with the 82nd Airborne Division.

“People who believed and fought for every one of us because their country asked them to," said Governor Moore.

King Memorial Park Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 200 veterans.

Cemetery president Erich March said the cemetery gladly accepted the veterans when a veteran cemetery was overrun with the number of soldiers killed in Vietnam.

“King Park was proud, proud to accept over 200 veterans to be buried here," said March.

Making sure we never forget those who paid the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day.