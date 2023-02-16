Gov. Moore testifies on 'Keep Heroes Home Act'

ANNAPOLIS — WMAR 2 News is your voice for veterans, and we're getting more details from the governor on tax aid he wants to give to Maryland veterans.

Governor Wes Moore testified before the Ways and Means Committee Thursday.

There He spoke about his veterans' bill, the Keep Heroes Home Act.

The bill offers no tax on the first $25,000 of military retirement payments.

Next year it would bump up to $40,000.

Governor Moore wants retirees to stay in the state instead of moving somewhere more tax friendly.

“As the governor says, he doesn't want to be a farm team for another state. We want to join the big league of those 38 states that do a 100% full tax exemption,” said retired Army Colonel David Dragics.

This is one of the first bills the Governor endorsed.