Gov. Hogan announces new initiative to provide resources to Maryland veterans and their families

MARYLAND — Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday a new initiative to support military veterans and raise awareness about the resources available to them and their families, called Operation Green Light.

The program is designed to provide educational opportunities for governments, businesses, and individuals to learn more about military culture, suicide prevention, and what veterans want us to know about their service and transition from military to civilian culture.

"We owe an incredible debt to those who have worn the flag of our nation on their arm and who put their lives on the line to protect the rights and freedoms that we hold so dear," said Governor Hogan. "Operation Green Light brings us together across the state to show our gratitude to our veterans, and just as importantly, raise awareness for the resources available to them and their families."

In addition, an online guide called Landing Zone Maryland was also announced. The guide details federal, state, and local benefits for veterans and families moving to Maryland.

Beginning Nov. 7, customers applying for military or veteran products at the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration will receive Landing Zone Maryland pocket cards with a link to the guide, MDVA contact information, and VA resources.

"Our veterans are important members of our communities, especially here in Maryland, where we have such a concentration of men and women who have served. Counties will continue this effort not just during the month of November but throughout the years ahead," said MACo Executive Director Michael Sanderson.

For more information about this program or available resources, click here.