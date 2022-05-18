Golf tournament fundraiser for Gold Star Families, veterans

FREDERICK, Co. Md (WMAR) — Next week, a fundraiser is bringing veterans together to put a spotlight on families of our fallen heroes.

“People always walk away with a great experience from the event,” veteran Marcus Hull, chairman of the board for Three Rangers Foundation.

Three Rangers Foundation hosts a golf tournament fundraiser annually at Whiskey Creek in Frederick County.

Each year, they memorialize a fallen ranger.

“It’s really great for the golfers to actually meet the Gold Star Family; the sister, the brother, the wife, the mother and be able to share stories about the fallen,” said Hull.

Gold Star Families are a big focus for the foundation.

“The foundation sponsored a hunting trip for children of the fallen and this summer, we’re doing a trip for mothers and spouses,” said Hull.

The golf tournament is their largest fundraiser of the year. It supports those efforts, as well as helping veterans from the 75th Ranger Regiment transition into civilian life.

“Veterans, very much like Gold Star Families, many times are forgotten and because of their service, may not be as well-equipped and suited to enter the corporate world,” said Hull.

It’s near and dear to Hull’s heart. He joined the Army right out of high school and was a member of the 75th.

“We deployed to Panama for Operation Just Cause,” said Hull.

When he came back home, he tried a few jobs before landing in financial advising, with RBC Wealth Management.

They also support his efforts to help veterans, with an internal employee resource group, and by sponsoring the golf tournament.

“It’s really great that corporations shoulder the burden of supporting veterans,” said Hull.

While the tournament is sold out this year, there are still ways to get involved. You can purchase a ticket for dinner, make a donation or sponsor part of the event.

RBC Wealth Management partners with WMAR-2 News to present weekly Voice for Veterans segments.