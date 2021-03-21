Gilchrist welcomes home Vietnam Veterans

BALTIMORE — So many veterans have returned home without any loved ones or support.

And Gilchrist wants to show them that they are appreciated.

Gilchrist is hosting its third annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Celebration.

More than 12 percent of Gilchrist's hospice patients are veterans.

The free celebration offers all Vietnam war veterans and their loved ones a day of much-deserved healing.

"Knowing that most of you all did not return home from Vietnam to a grateful nation that respected your service. We don't do this because we have to, we do this because it's the right thing to do."

The Vietnam Veterans Celebration will be next Sunday at 3 p.m.

If you would like to attend virtually, click here.