Gero-Fit celebrates ten years of helping veterans maintain a healthy living

BALTIMORE — On Friday, some Maryland veterans celebrated ten years of committing to healthy living.

A decade ago, the Gero-Fit program made its way to the VA Maryland Healthcare System.

The program promotes exercise and healthy eating to veterans 65 and older.

Fifteen veterans were recognized on Friday for taking part in the program.

But the real reward is the friendships they have made over the years.

"A big part of their success has been the relationships that they've been able to form with each other, and with the staff. So, over ten years, we've been through a lot together, and they've been through a lot together with each other. So they have a really special bond that they never really would have found elsewhere. They're just dedicated to being there for each other and to improving their own health and wellness. They really just want to stay in their own homes and live a very full and active life for as long as they're able to," said Jamie Giffuni, program manager at Gero-Fit.

The celebration was filled with food, music, and plenty of exercise.