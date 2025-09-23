Farewell to the A-10 Warthogs: Inactivation ceremony marks aircrafts' departure from Maryland

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Rolling up the flags of the 175th Operations and Maintenance groups as the final two A-10 Warthogs prepared to roll off the tarmac, the 545 men and women behind them now face uncertain futures.

“Some of our pilots, some of our maintainers, they’re going to keep doing what they do, but with another unit,” said Deputy Wing Commander Dave Wright, “Some in the local area. Some not. It just depends of how it works for them.”

A-10s assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron have completed nine different combat deployments since 9/11.

WATCH: Inactivation ceremony marks aircrafts' departure from Maryland Farewell to the A-10 Warthogs

For years, the Air Force has been phasing out the A-10s to make way for next generation fighter planes, but for decades, the Warthogs proved their worth as tank busters in Iraq and Afghanistan putting down 70 rounds per second of 30 millimeter rounds that could pierce any type of armor in a matter of seconds.

“For us ground soldiers, you never forget the sound of one,” said Gov. Wes Moore, “You never forget what it sounded like and you never forget the moment of awe as you’re on the ground and you hear one going over you.”

For now, Maryland represents the only state in the country without a flying mission, but its pride and adoration for the A-10s will not waiver.

“Our story has always been intertwined with this state, this community and these people,” said Brig. Gen. Drew Dougherty of the Maryland Air National Guard, “The flyovers, the airshows, the community events or just the routine sorties flying overhead have made an impact on so many who love and support the A-10, its mission and the airmen who made it happen.”

Men and women who, should they remain here in Maryland, will now fulfill a cyber mission siting the enemy in a different manner, absent the firepower from above.

“While the mission is changing, the role of defending this country has not changed,” said Wright, “So a lot of these folks are going to be the sheepdogs that are protecting Americans. They’re just going to be doing it in a different mission space.”

