Watch Now
NewsVoice for Veterans

Actions

Fallen World War II soldier will be laid to rest back home in Baltimore

U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Martin G. Bacon Jr.jpg
U.S. ARMY
U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Martin G. Bacon Jr.
U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Martin G. Bacon Jr.jpg
Posted

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A fallen World War II soldier is returning home to Baltimore.

U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Martin G. Bacon Jr. was killed in battle on December 20, 1942 along with seven other squad mates.

Bacon was a member of the 91st Bombardment Group deployed around the European Theater.

At the time of his death, Bacon was in a B-17 Flying Fortress that came under enemy attack near Bernières-sur-Seine, France.

His remains were positively identified after the Army's Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division tracked down living family members whose DNA matched with Bacon's.

Bacon will finally be laid to rest of September 16 at Baltimore National Cemetery in Catonsville.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices