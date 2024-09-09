Fallen World War II soldier will be laid to rest back home in Baltimore

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A fallen World War II soldier is returning home to Baltimore.

U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Martin G. Bacon Jr. was killed in battle on December 20, 1942 along with seven other squad mates.

Bacon was a member of the 91st Bombardment Group deployed around the European Theater.

At the time of his death, Bacon was in a B-17 Flying Fortress that came under enemy attack near Bernières-sur-Seine, France.

His remains were positively identified after the Army's Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division tracked down living family members whose DNA matched with Bacon's.

Bacon will finally be laid to rest of September 16 at Baltimore National Cemetery in Catonsville.