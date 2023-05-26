Fallen soldiers honored at local restaurants with "missing man" table

BALTIMORE — An American flag, a single rose and a lit candle sit on a table for a customer that'll never show.

All symbols for the fallen soldier this table honors.

The salt represents the tears of their families.

The wine glass reminds us they won’t be here to toast alongside us.

The lemon reminds us of their bitter fate.

For the Pratt Street Ale House this table has been honoring fallen heroes each Memorial Day for a decade.

“We’re taking a piece of our business, you’re right, and we’re setting it aside to memorialize these people who served our country and gave the last full measure of devotion to our country," said Greg Keating.

The ale house educates their staff on the table so when guests come in they can learn what it means.

Some guests don't need to be told.

“I think a lot of veterans are aware of it, I think they’re aware of the culture, they see it at a lot of events and when they see it I think they appreciate it," said Keating.

At Choptank in Fells Point the restaurant put a different spin on the missing man table.

With a plate of crabs and a red white and blue drink the table is marked with a sign letting people know why the table is reserved for the weekend.

“It got a big crowd last year, a lot of people came in, saw it and kind of just took back and were like you know what that is this weekend, that’s why we celebrate. People lost their lives so we can have a good time," said Jordan Kolodziejski, Choptank's general manager.

The restaurant just started doing this last year and the tradition stuck.

On a busy weekend for them, it’s worth it to give up a table.

“Even though you’re coming out to the restaurant to enjoy some steamed crabs, some food, some drinks, this weekend is about the people who have taken time out of their days, out of their lives to make sure we’re able to do this every weekend and every day," said Kolodziejski.

So these tables will sit empty, reminding us what memorial day is really about.