Fallen soldiers honored at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens

TIMONIUM, Md. — Fallen soldiers were also honored at Dulaney Valley Gardens.

One speaker, Terrence Stamps, shared the story of his father, who was killed in Vietnam.

Stamps was just 6-years-old when his father died.

But he says his mom made sure his sacrifice wasn't forgotten.

"She was truly forward thinking, as he saw to it that the letters, photos were kept safe and archived so we can have access to them. But through my mother's stories I overheard the letters I've read and I have a better understanding of what kind of man he was," Stamps said.

Staff Sargent Oliver Stamps died trying to diffuse a bomb during the Vietnam War.

He was awarded the Silver Star for his heroism.