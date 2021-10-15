Disabled Army veteran receives brand new mortgage free home in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. — A disabled U.S. Army veteran and his family on Friday moved into their brand new mortgage free home in Laurel's Watershed community.

Sergeant Bryan Edwards was wounded in a 2016 firefight during his second tour of duty in Afghanistan.

The Purple Heart recipient reportedly spent a year recovering at Walter Reed Medical Center, before having to medically retire due to his injuries.

Edwards received the home thanks to the PulteGroup and their Built to Honor program.



Since 2013, they have awarded more than 60 mortgage-free homes to veterans and their families across the country.