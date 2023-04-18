Comcast awards MCVET with free laptops to stay connected to the world

One company is helping veterans stay connected not just to each other, but the entire world.

Comcast awarded the Maryland Center for Veterans and Training, or MCVET, with free laptops for every veteran at the event.

Comcast says access to the internet is a necessity now, especially for veterans.

"For telehealth purposes we saw during the pandemic an incredible increase in tele-health appointments in veterans. But if you don't have the connection, you didn't have a laptop, you weren't able to do that," said Broderick Johnson, Executive Vice President for Digital Equity at Comcast.

Over 100 veterans got laptops and education on getting connected on Tuesday.

Comcast also gave MCVET a $20,000 grant.