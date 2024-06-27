Body of missing sailor killed during Pearl Harbor arrives at BWI prior to burial

LINTHICUM, Md. — A fallen World War II sailor will finally be buried in his rightful resting place at Arlington National Cemetery.

Seaman Second Class Challis R. James previously was missing since World War II.

He was killed aboard the USS Oklahoma (BB-37) during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

Despite his remains being recovered, officials at the time were unable to identify them as James.

So therefore he'd been buried as an unknown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

That was until 2015, when advances in forensic technology prompted a re-examination later identifying James.

On Thursday evening, after nearly 83 years, the veteran's body arrived at BWI Airport where a dignified transfer ceremony was held.

BWI