Bill to help Maryland's veterans signed into law by Governor Moore

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — WMAR-2 New is your Voice for Veterans and Maryland vets are getting more benefits from the state.

Governor Wes Moore signed the "Keep our Heroes Home" Act into law.

It does several things like expanding the amount of military retirement income that's tax exempt.

It was at a limit of $5,000 and now it's up to $40,000.

Another lets spouses or dependents of a veteran get buried in a state veterans cemetery.

"We often forget that for many of the men and women who chose to wear the uniform of this country, there is also a spouse who is part of that service, who participates in that service, whether it is seen or unseen," said Moore.

A third opens up a study to look at speeding up licensing processes for veterans for certain civilian jobs.