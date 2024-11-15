Betsy Robinson's Bridal Collection, Brides Across America team up to help veterans prepare for their big day

PIKESVILLE, Md. — On Friday, over a dozen veterans are getting help with their big day.

Yup, we're talking weddings.

Betsy Robinson's Bridal Collection gifted 14 wedding dresses to veterans, active military, as well as first responders.

Nonprofit Brides Across America collects the dresses and gets them from people, designers, and salons.

WMAR took a trip to the shop when Coast Guard reservist Alex came in and found the dress of her dreams.

"I feel like my dreams can come true, and I don't need to pay a whole lot of money for it. So, I appreciate their support for military members and their families. I think it's really special and important, and I hope more people consider donating their wedding dresses after that special day and to help other people out," Alex said.

Brides Across America holds wedding dress giveaways twice a year, once in November and once in July.

That's to line them up closely with Veterans Day and the 4th of July.