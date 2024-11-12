Baltimore's Veteran Treatment Court celebrates 9th anniversary

BALTIMORE — A celebration for veterans who are overcoming obstacles to improve their lives as civilians.

On Tuesday, Baltimore's Veterans Treatment Court celebrated its 9th year celebration.

It's a court-supervised treatment-based program for veterans charged with misdemeanors.

The court also focuses on helping veterans throughout the state with substance abuse and or mental health disorders.

As one judge heading the program says, that's just part of the assistance and care they get.

"We have probation agents that handle their cases," says Judge Geoffrey Hengerer.

"We have VA caseworkers, and we are able to drill down and get individuals financial help, housing, drug, treatment, court, mental health treatment, all the things that they need to get successful,"

The event held in honor of Veterans Day happened on Tuesday since the courts were closed on Monday for the holiday.