Baltimore nonprofit provides homeless veterans free haircuts

BALTIMORE — One group is helping homeless veterans with free hair cuts.

Friday afternoon "All Free Cutz" was at "The Baltimore Station."

They're a nonprofit that helps veterans dealing with homelessness and substance abuse.

All Free Cutz, meanwhile, is another nonprofit that gives free haircuts to people who otherwise wouldn't be able to get one.

"It helps build confidence, it helps someone realize the community around them is there to support them, it helps build consistency, just everything that you need to kind of better yourself and better your own goals," said

The free haircuts happen once a month on the last Friday of every month.