Arundel Lodge to hold veteran-to-veteran job fair

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Posted at 11:24 PM, Sep 13, 2023
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One group is helping veterans start new careers.

On Friday, the Veterans Office at Arundel Lodge will be hosting a job fair.

Organizers say it will be a little different.

They're calling it a veteran-to-veteran job fair as organizers and most employers are also veterans.

Those employers include the Annapolis Police Department and several national retailers.

"I think veterans have a certain skill set that maybe could be tapped into by employers here. I don't see why employers would not want to help our veteran population here. But they may not be aware of people who might not be looking for work," Kevin Hazucha, the CEO of Arundel Lodge, said.

The lodge is in Edgewater, south of Annapolis Harbour Center on Solomons Island Road.

The fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

