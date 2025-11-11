Army veteran's vision becomes reality with new veterans memorial park in Edgemere

EDGEMERE, Md. — A new veterans memorial park opened in Edgemere on Veterans Day, honoring local patriots who served around the world. The $300,000 project was spearheaded by an Army veteran and retired educator who wanted to preserve the community's military heritage.

Keith Taylor, an Army veteran and retired Sparrows Point High School teacher, came up with the idea two years ago. As president of the Sparrows Point-North Point Historical Society, Taylor drew up a sketch and reached out to VFW Commander Daniel Woolfrey to make his vision a reality.

"He bought me a cold beer and I started talking about building a veterans memorial slash gateway on the property," Taylor said. "Dan, being a Marine, and I, being an Army guy, I knew we created a mission for ourselves."

The memorial park is a joint effort between the state, Baltimore County and the Wells McComas VFW Post 2678, where the park is located at the entrance to the community.

"This park will honor our veterans and stand a symbol of community strength and toughness," Taylor said. "Together, we can celebrate and preserve our heritage for future generations."

During the Veterans Day ceremony, flags were raised representing each of the armed forces and those missing in action. Two markers were unveiled with the names of 38 veterans who died in the Battle of North Point, including Daniel Wells and Henry McComas.

The memorial incorporates meaningful elements from the area's history. A bell used by railroads on the Patapsco and Back Rivers in 1918 was installed at the site. Pollinator gardens pay tribute to the women who supported the war effort on the home front.

"Bold and fearless were the wives who stepped up to work in the factories when the men went off to war, helping with the war mobilization," Taylor said. "These pollinator gardens will feed the planet, just like moms and wives fed their families."

The park features cast-iron light poles salvaged from the old Bethlehem Steel site at Sparrows Point. Bricks from the Bethlehem Steel administration building were resurfaced with the names of veterans from the community as part of a fundraising effort.

Chuck Klimek, who sponsored memorial bricks, said the park represents veterans in a positive light.

"My dad's here, my wife's father is here," Klimek said, becoming emotional. "It represents the veterans in such a positive light. Like I said it is a close-knit community down here."

The memorial serves as a reminder that all gave some and some gave all, honoring the service of those who fought in historic battles including the War of 1812 and conflicts around the world.

