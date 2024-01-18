Army veteran surprised with $50,000 smile makeover in Lutherville

LUTHERVILLE, Md. — A local army veteran was in for a big surprise on Thursday.

John J., 61, found out that he was the recipient of his first-ever Smiles For Veterans program, which is designed to help veterans who may not be able to afford oral care.

John lost his job during the pandemic and just before that, he overcame a battle with cancer.

He's missing all his teeth, which according to experts, can lead to other health problems including depression.

When he applied, his message to the Akeso Oral, Facial & Dental Implant Surgery in Lutherville was quite simple:

“I am a very sociable person and having a great smile would give me the confidence to be myself again.”

John will be undergoing a complete makeover valued at over $50,000.