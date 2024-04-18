Army honors heroic vets with naming of latest combat vehicle

ABERDEEN, MD — Two families who lost loved ones in the combat of two different wars are now connected through the naming of a combat vehicle.

The M10 Booker is named after Robert and Stevon Booker, whose heroics in the war led to multiple posthumous honors.

"It was a good honor for my brother, who's been gone for years and years," said Rose Hirsch, Robert's younger sister.

Robert died in Tunisia, Northern Africa, after using his machine gun to take out another enemy machine gunner.

"After being shot and injured, he continued firing his weapon, eventually destroying the first enemy machine gun. As he turned to fire on the second enemy machine gun, he was shot again, this time fatally," said Honorable Douglas R. Bush, an assistant secretary in the army.

"I did not expect all of this, and I can speak for my whole family; we are truly, truly honored," said Freddie Jackson, the mother of Stevon Booker.

Stevon was killed in Baghdad.

His mounted machine gun on top of his tank jammed, so he laid on top and used his personal weapon to fire at the enemies, protecting his platoon through a five-mile stretch.

"While still engaged by heavy enemy fire, he maintained communication with his platoon, accurately destroyed an enemy vehicle, effectively protected his platoon flank," said Honorable Douglas R. Bush, an assistant secretary in the army.

The memories of the two men live on with their families.

"He always said that he was gonna go to Hollywood, be in Hollywood," said Jackson.

"He was gonna build us a playhouse when he got home, but it didn't happen," said Hirsch.

Now, the latest combat vehicle in the army's rotation will keep their memory alive even longer.