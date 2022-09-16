Anne Arundel County gets recognition for quality Veteran care

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation has named Anne Arundel County as one of its Hidden Heroes.

This is the first county in Maryland with that designation. Hidden Heroes helps take care of the 5 and a half million caregivers of our veterans. A caregiver can be a family member, a friend, or anyone that helps our veterans that gave so much.

Candace Laguna is with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, she is also a caregiver for her husband and son. The Elizabeth Dole Foundation can connect with others that are going through similar situations. They have grant programs and also can offer in-home help to the caregiver, to give them a break perhaps, "Honestly from one logistic to the next, from medical appointment to one medical need or mental health need and the day is encompassed by caring for someone."

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation and caregivers have the same goal in mind, they want the care recipient to get the care they need but, caregivers have needs as well, "Caregiving is a labor of love, and many times caregivers don't even identify as a caregiver. They feel like this is my spousal duty or my duty to my parents and they very quickly forget their duties to themselves."

Marian Curry is a caregiver for her husband Dale. He was affected by agent orange in the Vietnam war. There was a time when Marium was afraid to go more than 5 minutes from the house. Now, because of the Dole Foundation, someone can step in and help, "And that's what you need. You need someone to be there."

After all this and 49 years of marriage, Dale does not take his wife for granted, "She's and Angel, she really is. I want to take care of her."