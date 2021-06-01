Anne Arundel County creates new veteran phone line to help with resource access

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County has created a new phone line for veterans needing help with access to county resources.

The line began operating Tuesday at 410-222-3500.

The Office of Community Engagement and Constituent Services will be tasked with routing calls to the appropriate department.

Liaisons from the County’s Health and Human Services agencies, the Office of Transportation, and the Department of Recreation and Parks have been working with Pete Smith, Military and Veterans Liaison for the County Executive, and the Veterans Affairs Commission to launch this virtual service coordination.

"The vet line is an additional tool to enhance the interaction veterans have when dealing with Anne Arundel County,” said Pete Smith, Military and Veterans Liaison for the County Executive. “As a veteran and current reservist, it makes me proud to see an administration go above and beyond for those who stood the watch."

