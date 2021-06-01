Watch
NewsVoice for Veterans

Actions

Anne Arundel County creates new veteran phone line to help with resource access

items.[0].image.alt
File
Anne Arundel County
Anne Arundel County
Posted at 12:37 PM, Jun 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 12:37:18-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County has created a new phone line for veterans needing help with access to county resources.

The line began operating Tuesday at 410-222-3500.

The Office of Community Engagement and Constituent Services will be tasked with routing calls to the appropriate department.

Liaisons from the County’s Health and Human Services agencies, the Office of Transportation, and the Department of Recreation and Parks have been working with Pete Smith, Military and Veterans Liaison for the County Executive, and the Veterans Affairs Commission to launch this virtual service coordination.

"The vet line is an additional tool to enhance the interaction veterans have when dealing with Anne Arundel County,” said Pete Smith, Military and Veterans Liaison for the County Executive. “As a veteran and current reservist, it makes me proud to see an administration go above and beyond for those who stood the watch."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020