American Legion Post 22 gives away free turkeys to veterans in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — American Legion Post 22 in Towson distributed free turkeys Friday ahead of Thanksgiving, prioritizing veterans while keeping the giveaway open to everyone in the community.

Craig Barnes, the post's third vice commander, said the initiative aims to support veterans facing economic hardship, particularly those affected by recent layoffs in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area.

"With all the layoffs that's going on around DC and the DMV area, about a third of those are veterans or people who have been veterans," Barnes said. "So this is a time when we can just ease a little bit of the pain that some of the veterans are having."

The post will continue its veteran support efforts with a Veterans Holiday Party scheduled for December 21, which will include a free dinner for attendees.

