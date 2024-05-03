After more than a century, this 'Hello Girl' is being honored for serving in World War I

BRENTWOOD, Md. — It's been more than a century since Marie Edmee LeRoux served in World War I.

Yes, women deployed with the military back then, but weren't recognized as veterans until 1977.

Although it's been nearly 80 years since she was buried at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Prince George's County, LeRoux still has no headstone commemorating her time with the U.S. Army.

That all changes May 3, thanks to several veteran organizations who worked together to finally honor her.

It was back in June 1918 when LeRoux answered the call for duty, sailing to France with the American Expeditionary Forces.

There she became part of the Army’s Signal Corps, also known as the “Hello Girls," a group of bilingual French-Speaking telephone operators.

Hello Girls were tasked with improving wartime communications by relaying messages about troop movements and supplies.

The United States saw this as an operational advantage on the battlefields throughout Europe.

After spending just shy of one year overseas, LeRoux was honorably discharged in June 1919.

Upon returning, the U.S. didn't acknowledge LeRoux's role in the Army, denying her veteran status and benefits.

Now, since the laws have changed, LeRoux is able to have full proper military honors.

LeRoux’s own granddaughter, Catherine Bourgin, will be in attendance for Friday's ceremony, as will Kimberly M. Jackson, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and Anthony C. Woods, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs.

Representatives from the Embassy of Canada, LeRoux’s native country, and the Embassy of France, will also be on hand to lay a wreath by her brand new headstone.

“I am ecstatic that all of these organizations are honoring my grandmother,” said Bourgin. “It all happened so quickly. After her being in an unmarked grave for 79 years, I was able to work with the National Cemetery Administration to get an official marker for my grandmother’s grave.”

The WWI Centennial Commission says it's advocating for all "Hello Girls" to be recognized and honored by Congress.