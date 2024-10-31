A World War II soldier from Port Deposit is finally being laid to rest

BALTIMORE — A Maryland soldier killed in World War II is finally being laid to rest.

U.S. Army Air Force Staff Sgt. John A. Tarbert will be buried November 8 at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, New York.

Tarbert, a native of Port Deposit was killed in action on September 27, 1944 at the young age of 24.

Deployed around the European Theater as part of the 703rd Bombardment Squadron, Tarbert's B-24 Liberator was shot down over Bassenheim, Germany.

It wasn't until May 24 of this year that Tarbert's remains were officially accounted for.

He'd been awaiting identification in North Africa at the American Cemetery and Memorial.

That process includes locating a family member for DNA testing.

