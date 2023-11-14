A Brush With Life: Veteran paints new story for himself

PASADENA, Md. — He can see you with his one eye.

He is right handed because he has no left hand.

He can hear you using a cochlear implant.

And his two legs are gone.

You see he almost lost his life in Iraq.

An IED almost killed Luis Rosa Valentin some 13 years ago.

But 5 years ago, he picked up a paint brush, and he painted.

He was so good that his paintings now hang in art shows.

This 40 year old married father of five leads what he calls, "an incredible life."

This hero volunteered to help Warrior Events build a float for the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

One late day, Fence and Deck Company gave him a lift home and didn't like what they saw, so they whipped out saws and tools and built Luis a brand new deck and ramp.

"I have space now", as he dips into deep blue to paint another portrait.

He laughs that he lived long enough to join the Army.

So many close calls. Amazing that two years ago, on the anniversary of him being blown up, his daughter Victoria was born.

He says, "A sad day now has become a happy day."

A man wounded by war has found peace in Pasadena.