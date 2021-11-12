Watch
$450,000 for paralyzed veterans

A veterans group dedicated to vets who have been paralyzed is getting a big donation.
Posted at 5:30 PM, Nov 12, 2021
PERRY HALL, MD — A veterans group dedicated to vets who have been paralyzed is getting a big donation.

Weis Markets in the area have spent the past six weeks collecting donations for the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Friday, they donated all $450,000 to the organization.

The group helps vets get VA benefits

They also help with everyday life.

This includes job training, finding jobs, and chances to get out into the world.

“Instead of being home-bound or housebound or bed-bound, we find programs and opportunities to get them more active in life, such as being able to come to work for Weis Markets or out in the community being community leaders and activists,” said PVA president Charles Brown.

The organization is the nation’s only nonprofit organization focused on supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries, disorders, and diseases, like MS and ALS, and all people with disabilities.

