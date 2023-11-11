150 military service members and their families receive holiday meal kits

BALTIMORE — Around 150 military members and their families received a holiday meal this Veterans Day. It’s all part of Operation Homefront’s 13th annual Holiday Meals for Military.

Pre-registered military families from Fort Meade, Andrews Air Force Base, and the Maryland National Guard were given holiday meal kits.

Operation Homefront holds this event throughout the year to support military families in need. According to the organizers, this event comes at a critical time for military families.

In a recent study, 26% of active-duty enlisted service members reported some level of food insecurity. For perspective, that’s more than twice the national average.

This year, the organization anticipates serving its 700,000 individual family members nationwide.

