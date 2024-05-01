100-year-old Vietnam vet gets his Bachelor's degree from University of Maryland

Making it to the age of 100 isn't just an everyday thing, but one man is celebrating more than just that milestone.

Jack Milton earned a bachelor of arts degree from what is now the University of Maryland Global Campus in 1966.

But he couldn't attend the graduation because he was called to serve in the Vietnam War.

Well, on Tuesday, he received his diploma in a special ceremony.

"It feels wonderful," Milton said. "I didn't expect it, but I'm certainly enjoying it."

He says that today made up for missing out on the opportunity decades ago.

Milton started his career in the military in 1943; he was a test pilot.

Before Tuesday's celebration, the university celebrated Milton's birthday.

Also, a conference room was dedicated in honor of Milton and his late wife.