Laneige’s viral Lip Sleeping Mask is just $18 for Cyber Monday

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Sometimes, a viral product just doesn’t hit the way you want it to hit. You get the Amazon delivery, test the item yourself, and it disappoints. But this Cyber Monday, snag the viral Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for 25% off, and let it remind you why the internet can be such a great place to shop.

Through Cyber Monday, the lip sleeping mask is $18 — a 25% discount on an item that rarely sees a sale.

Lanegie/Amazon

$18 (was $24) at Amazon

But what is the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, and why is it so great? The skincare product is most well known for its ability to transform dry lips nearly overnight. The mask is made with oils and seed butters to help nourish and hydrate as you sleep, and it has a berry fruit complex that’s packed with antioxidants to assist with healing and soothing lips that might be irritated, peeling, or just dry as the Sahara.

MORE: What to buy from Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals

Finally, there’s the formulation. This isn’t a simple slick-it-on balm. The mask is intense with a thick occlusive design that helps prevent water loss overnight. But despite being thick, it’s not sticky at all, and by the time you wake up in the morning, it’s fully absorbed. You won’t need to wipe it off before brushing your teeth.

Shea Simmons/Don't Waste Your Money

As for how we know this lip mask is worth your Cyber Monday shopping time? It’s a favorite of mine. As a commerce editor, I’ve tested my fair share of lip balms, but this one never leaves my desk. In fact, I don’t just use it at night. I apply it throughout the day.

As someone prone to dry skin — and by extension, dry lips — it’s imperative that I keep them hydrated. This stuff works for me. I dab a bit of the jelly-like mask onto the tip of my finger and apply it all over my lips. Typically, a single layer lasts four to five hours during the day. At night, I add a second layer (like I said, I’m a dry girly), and in the morning, there’s no leftover residue, but I have hydrated, plump lips.

Laneige/Amazon

$18 (was $24) at Amazon

While the original berry flavor is arguably the most well-known sleeping mask, my personal favorite is the vanilla. The smell is mild but still present, and it has all of the same benefits of the original. Plus, thanks to this flavor not have a tint, I can wear it over lipstick for a glossy look and keep my lips hydrated.

With over 29,000 five star reviews on Amazon and this editor’s seal of approval, this is one Cyber Monday sale item to consider adding to your cart.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.