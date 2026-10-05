Veteran Spotlight: Nicholas Walker

This week, we're shining our Veteran Spotlight on Air Force veteran Nicholas Walker. Walker served in the U.S. Air Force, reaching the rank of E-3.

Today, he's continuing his commitment to the veteran community through Pulling For Veterans, an organization focused on helping veterans transition from military service to civilian life.

WMAR

Its work began by bringing awareness into communities through mobile trailers featuring the faces and stories of veterans lost to suicide. Now, the organization is working toward its next phase, "THE Campus," a reintegration community designed by veterans for veterans.

Plans for THE Campus include therapeutic programs, education, career training, housing and peer mentorship, with the goal of providing veterans with continued support and a sense of purpose as they move forward. Nicholas, thank you for your service.