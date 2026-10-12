Veteran Spotlight: Enrique “Neil” Jograj Jr.

This week, we're honoring the life and service of Navy veteran Enrique “Neil” Jograj Jr. in our Veteran Spotlight. Neil grew up in Bowie, attended DeMatha High School, and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served for 20 years and retired honorably as a chief petty officer.

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Despite significant health challenges, Neil remained committed to helping others, including through the Wounded Warrior Project. He also continued his education, earning a doctorate in public safety earlier this year.

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Neil was known for his positivity and his commitment to helping others. He died unexpectedly on July 13 at 51 years old. A memorial service honoring his life is planned for October 17 in Bowie. Neil leaves behind his wife, children, grandchildren, and a legacy of service that continued long after his time in uniform. Neil, we honor you and thank you for your service.