BALTIMORE — Port Discovery Children's Museum will be hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Saturday in February.

Pfizer vaccines will be offered from 10am to 3pm to visitors age 5 and up, who've not yet been fully vaccinated.

Those getting a vaccine will receive a free admission voucher to Port Discovery.

The vouchers will be given on a first-served basis while supplies last, and can be used the same day or a future date through June 30.