New state COVID-19 vaccination and testing site opens Saturday in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A new state run COVID-19 vaccination and testing site is opening November 13 at 300 W. Preston Street in Baltimore.

The site will take the place of services previously offered at the Baltimore Convention Center.

Johns Hopkins Medicine and the University of Maryland Medical System will jointly operate the facility.

On November 13, children age five through 11 will need an appointment which are available from 8 until 11:30 a.m.

Walk-up vaccines are available to individuals 12 and older.

After that, the weekly schedule for testing and vaccination be:

Vaccinations - Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

- Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays Testing - Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

- Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Walk-up vaccines will be available to individuals ages 12 and older anytime during operating hours.

Pfizer vaccines for individuals ages 5-11 will be available by appointment only, as supplies last.

Appointments can be made here.

Monoclonal antibody treatment has moved to the UMMC Modular Care Unit at 110 South Paca Street.

Those are available by appointment Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., which can be made by calling 410-649-6122.