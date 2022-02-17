Watch
COVID Booster Shots to be offered at Maryland Casinos

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
This Aug. 25, 2014 picture shows the Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore. The casino opened its doors Tuesday, and it's the last of five to open in Maryland after lawmakers legalized gambling in the state. Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake called the casino a "springboard for growth" for the city, adding that the casino will employ more than 2,400, more than half from Baltimore.
Posted at 1:53 PM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 13:53:26-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Beginning Friday, the Maryland Department of Health will offer COVID-19 vaccinations at six casinos.

Here is a list of which casinos will be offering boosters and when.

  • Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin, starting Feb. 18 and open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m.
  • Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover, starting Feb. 19 and open from 12 to 5 p.m.
  • MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 6 p.m.
  • Horseshoe Baltimore Casino in Baltimore, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 6 p.m.
  • Hollywood Casino Perryville in Perryville, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 6 p.m.
  • Rocky Gap Casino & Resort in Flintstone, starting Feb. 26 and open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 6 p.m.
