COVID Booster Shots to be offered at Maryland Casinos

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Beginning Friday, the Maryland Department of Health will offer COVID-19 vaccinations at six casinos.
Here is a list of which casinos will be offering boosters and when.
- Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin, starting Feb. 18 and open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 6 p.m.
- Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover, starting Feb. 19 and open from 12 to 5 p.m.
- MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 6 p.m.
- Horseshoe Baltimore Casino in Baltimore, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 6 p.m.
- Hollywood Casino Perryville in Perryville, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 6 p.m.
- Rocky Gap Casino & Resort in Flintstone, starting Feb. 26 and open Thursdays and Fridays from 12 to 6 p.m.