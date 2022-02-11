COVID Booster shots to be offered at all Maryland state testing sites

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Beginning next week the Maryland Department of Health will begin offering COVID booster shots at 10 hospital based testing sites.

Lifebridge Health Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, starting on February 17: Open Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, starting on February 17: Open Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, starting on February 18: Open Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

UM Upper Chesapeake Hospital in Bel Air, starting on February 19: Open Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center (BWMC) in Glen Burnie, starting on February 20: Open Sundays and Mondays, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital (located at Babe Ruth Field, Gibbons Commons) in Baltimore City, starting on February 20: Open Saturdays and Tuesdays, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.

University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC)/Main Campus in Baltimore City, starting on February 22: Open Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

State Center Vaccination and Testing Site in Baltimore City: Vaccines available Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, 8 a.m. - 12 noon

UM Capital Region Medical Center (located at City of Praise Family Ministries in Landover): Vaccines available Monday - Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg: Vaccines available Mondays - Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Maryland residents 18 and older who get their primary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shot in Maryland by February 14 are eligible for the $2 million VaxCash 2.0 Promotion. An initial $500,000 drawing will take place on February 15, with $50,000 prizes being awarded the following ten weeks, before a May 3 grand prize drawing of $1 million.

