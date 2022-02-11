Watch
COVID Booster shots to be offered at all Maryland state testing sites

David Zalubowski/AP
FILE - This Dec. 23, 2020 file photo shows a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the first round of staff vaccinations at a hospital in Denver. Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week in an effort to provide flexibility for those seeking to maintain protection against the coronavirus. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Posted at 2:57 PM, Feb 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-11 15:04:14-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Beginning next week the Maryland Department of Health will begin offering COVID booster shots at 10 hospital based testing sites.

  • Lifebridge Health Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, starting on February 17: Open Wednesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
  • MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, starting on February 17: Open Thursdays and Fridays,  9 a.m. -  3 p.m.
  • UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, starting on February 18: Open Thursdays and Fridays, 9 a.m. -  3 p.m.
  • UM Upper Chesapeake Hospital in Bel Air, starting on February 19: Open Saturdays and Sundays,  9 a.m. -  3 p.m.
  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center (BWMC) in Glen Burnie, starting on February 20: Open Sundays and Mondays, 9 a.m. -  3 p.m.
  • Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital (located at Babe Ruth Field, Gibbons Commons) in Baltimore City, starting on February 20: Open Saturdays and Tuesdays, 7 a.m. -  5 p.m.
  • University of Maryland Medical Center (UMMC)/Main Campus in Baltimore City,  starting on February 22: Open Tuesdays and Thursdays,  9 a.m. -  7 p.m.
  • State Center Vaccination and Testing Site in Baltimore City: Vaccines available Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, 8 a.m. -  12 noon
  • UM Capital Region Medical Center (located at City of Praise Family Ministries in Landover): Vaccines available Monday - Saturdays, 11 a.m. -  4 p.m.
  • Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg: Vaccines available Mondays - Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. and Sundays, 11 a.m. -  5:30 p.m.

Maryland residents 18 and older who get their primary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shot in Maryland by February 14 are eligible for the $2 million VaxCash 2.0 Promotion. An initial $500,000 drawing will take place on February 15, with $50,000 prizes being awarded the following ten weeks, before a May 3 grand prize drawing of $1 million.

