Baltimore County to host free weekend flu vaccine clinics

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County is getting ready to host their annual free Super Weekend Flu Clinics.

This year's two-day clinics will take place October 16 and 17 at seven locations throughout the County.

Anyone interested in getting a flu shot at one of the clinics must schedule an appointment online or by calling 410-887-3816.

Appointments are available from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

“As we continue combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the dangers of the seasonal flu,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

Promoting the need for flu shots for all @BaltCoExec Johnny Olszewski receives his shot today outside the Baltimore County Health Department. He stresses importance of getting the flu shot in light of Delta Covid virus still around. @WMAR2News pic.twitter.com/boRPJ4Dkb7 — Paul Jaffey (@PaulFromWMAR) October 5, 2021

On October 16, clinics will be held at Drumcastle Government Center, Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center, Hereford Middle School and Randallstown Community Center.

On October 17, clinics will be held at Drumcastle Government Center, Lansdowne Middle School, Middle River Middle School and Pikesville Middle School.