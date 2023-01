BALTIMORE — Laxcon 2023 and Fanfest will be at the Baltimore Convention Center this weekend, January 20-22.

There are a variety of packages to chose from for Laxcon, and if you want to attend FanFest tickets start at $20.

Lacrosse fans can network, meets players, and get some gear for the upcoming season.

This convention is geared towards coaches, officials, and program leaders.

