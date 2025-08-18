Skibidi, delulu and tradwife among 6,000 new words added to Cambridge Dictionary

The Cambridge Dictionary is updating its entries to reflect language changes influenced by younger generations and internet culture.

Among the newly added words are skibidi, delulu and tradwife.

“It’s not every day you get to see words like skibidi and delulu make their way into the Cambridge Dictionary," said Colin McIntosh, Lexical Programme Manager, Cambridge Dictionary. "We only add words where we think they'll have staying power. Internet culture is changing the English language and the effect is fascinating to observe and capture in the Dictionary.”

So what do these new words mean?

Skibidi: A slang term that can mean “cool” or “bad,” or be used with no real meaning as a joke. It originated from the YouTube animated series Skibidi Toilet.

Delulu: A shorthand way of saying “delusional.”

Tradwife: Short for “traditional wife.” The dictionary defines it as “a married woman, especially one who posts on social media, who stays at home doing cooking, cleaning, etc., and has children that she takes care of.”

The Cambridge Dictionary states that it uses a database to monitor how new words are being used and their impact worldwide before adding them to the dictionary.