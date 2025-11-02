Obiri sets women's NYC Marathon course record, Kipruto wins men's race in photo finish

Hellen Obiri of Kenya set a women's course record to win the New York City Marathon on Sunday while compatriot Benson Kipruto won the men's race by edging Alexander Mutiso in a photo finish.

Obiri, who also won the race in 2023, finished in 2 hours, 19 minutes and 51 seconds. Obiri was running with 2022 winner Sharon Lokedi until she pulled away from her countrymate in the final mile, surging ahead and winning easily, besting the previous course record of 2:22.31 set by Margaret Okayo in 2003.

Defending champion Sheila Chepkirui finished third. All three beat the previous course best.

Kipruto and Mutiso separated themselves from the chase pack in the men's race heading into Mile 24. Kipruto seemed to have put the race away, pulling away from Mutiso in the last 200 meters. But Mutiso, who also is from Kenyan, wasn't done, surging in the last 50 meters before just falling short. Kipruto finished in 2:08.09. Mutiso was a hair behind, finishing with the same time.

Kenyan Albert Korir, who won in 2021, was third, giving Kenya a sweep of the top three spots in both the men's and women's races. Joel Reichow was the top American, coming in sixth.

Eliud Kipchoge, who turns 41 next week, wrapped up a historic run as one of the most accomplished marathoners in the sport. He ran the New York City Marathon for the first time and finished 17th.

On the women's side, the trio of former champions separated themselves heading into the Bronx at Mile 20. American Fiona O’Keeffe and Dutch runner Sifan Hassan had made it a pack of five once the group entered Manhattan a few miles earlier but couldn’t hang on for the final six miles.

This was the first time that the previous three women’s winners had been in the same race since 2018. The trio didn’t disappoint, putting forth stellar efforts. It was the second straight year that Kenyans took the top three spots.

O’Keeffe finished fourth, with fellow American Annie Frisbie finishing fifth. Hassan, who won the Sydney Marathon two months ago, was next. Four of the top nine finishers were Americans.

The 26.2-mile course took runners through all five boroughs of New York, starting in Staten Island and ending in Manhattan's Central Park. This is the 49th year the race has been in all five boroughs. Before that, the route was completely in Central Park. The first race had only 55 finishers while a record 55,642 people finished last year, the largest in the history of the sport until the London Marathon broke it earlier this year.

The weather was great to run in, with temperatures in the 50s Fahrenheit when the race started.